Tiger Woods is returning to form with back-to-back top-of-the-leaderboard finishes at the past two major golf championships, the latest with a rousing second-place finish behind Brooks Koepka on Sunday at the PGA Championship.

If you didn’t watch the round on CBS, you’d know Woods’ presence by the early ratings numbers: CBS Sports’ coverage drew a 6.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 69% over last year’s tournament, as Woods was in the final three groupings at Bellerive in St. Louis. It was the best early number for a final round at the major since 2009, according to Nielsen.

Woods, beset by injuries but fresh off a tie for sixth at the British Open, finished two shots back after a birdie on 18 — he shot a final-round 64, his best-ever number in a final round of a major. Ranked in the 1000s as early as December, he now has five top-10 finished is 14 starts this year as he regains his form — even he knows it, with a red-shirted fist-pump on 18 at after draining a 19-foot birdie putt that would secure second place.

Koepka, who started the day with a two-stroke lead, held off Woods and playing partner Adam Scott for his third major title.

Sunday’s ratings peaked with an 8.3 rating from 7-7:15 PM ET.

The final round of the British Open last month on NBC drew a 5.0 rating on NBC and Golf Channel, the best for that event since 2006 and the second-best ever after the 2000 tournament, which Woods won.