Netflix continues to pad its stand-up comedy roster with a Tiffany Haddish special. The hourlong show will tape early next year and bow worldwide later in 2019.

She is just the latest big-name comic to get a Netflix special as the streamer continues to roll out performances by the likes of Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock and Kevin James along with the special Def Comedy Jam 25.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP Original Documentary and Comedy at Netflix. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

The streaming service locked up Haddish’s voice talents in February, announcing that she will star in the toon series Tuca & Bertie. Ali Wong, whose own Netflix stand-up special bowed in May, co-stars in the series.

After breaking out with her performance in last year’s hit pic Girls Trip, Haddish stars opposite Tracy Morgan in TBS’ The Last O.G. She also appeared on the big screen in this summer’s Uncle Drew and next up on the feature side are Night School with Kevin Hart, The Oath and Nobody’s Fool.