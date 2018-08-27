With negotiations set to begin Tuesday for a new Animation Guild contract, more than 2,600 industry figures have signed a petition calling for pay equity for color stylists, the animation industry’s only predominantly female craft, whose artists set the look, lighting and palette of cartoons.

The 3,500-member Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, hasn’t struck the industry since 1983, but leaders told their members recently that a strike this time around “is always a possibility, if not a probability.” The guild’s talks are separate from the recently concluded negotiations for a new film and TV contract covering some 43,000 members of IATSE’s 13 West Coast studio locals.

Pay Equity

The petition, organized by the Animation Guild’s Color Stylist Committee, is yet another sign of the growing movement for gender pay equity in Hollywood’s historically female-majority crafts. As reported here exclusively last week, more than 3,300 industry figures have signed another petition calling for gender pay equity in Hollywood’s many other historically female-dominated crafts, such as production coordinators, assistant production coordinators, art department coordinators, script supervisors and costumers.

“Color stylist continues to be a majority-female craft, a rarity in the Animation Guild, for whom women workers only make up 25.6% of its membership,” the petition states. “Despite the many changes made in animation, it can be inferred that what was historically ‘women’s work’ continues to be undervalued and underpaid today. It’s time to change that.”

Organizers of the petition (read it in full below) point out that the minimum pay for journeyman color stylists is 16.8% lower than that of journeymen employed in other sections of the design department, and that it takes twice as long for them to be promoted to higher-paid journeyman status than artists in other departments. “Unlike the others, there is also no supervisor provision included in the Ink and Paint section, so color stylists can be asked to perform supervisory duties without any increase to their salaries.”

Pay Equity

Signers of the petition include animation show creators Rebecca Sugar, Daron Nefcy, Justin Roiland, Craig McCracken, Lauren Faust, Thurop Van Orman, JG Quintel, Ian Jones-Quartey, Owen Dennis, Dana Terrace, Niki Lopez, Jorge Gutiérrez, Matt Braly and Ryan Quincy.

Here is the text with the Pay Equity petition: