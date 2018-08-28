As fans brace themselves and stock up on tissues before the new season of This Is Us, NBC announced today that they will air The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us ahead of the season three premiere of the Emmy award-winning family drama on Sept. 18 at 10 PM ET/PT.

The one hour special will usher in the new season with clips, interviews with the stars and creators, and a behind-the-scenes look at how the series comes together each week. It will also include highlights from the first two seasons for those who need a refresher while writers, producers, and cast members including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson will chime in on their thoughts on what’s to come for the Pearson family.

“Upon its 2016 premiere, This Is Us captured the hearts of viewers and immediately took its place as one of television’s most beloved dramas,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We are proud to once again partner with our friends at NBC for this very special look at the trials and triumphs of the Pearson family before the series returns for its highly anticipated third season.”

This Is Us is looking to add more Emmys to its name during the Sept. 17 ceremony. The drama recently nabbed eight nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Earlier this year the show won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce. This Is Us is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us will be produced by The Paley Center for Media in association with Brad Lachman Productions. Maureen J. Reidy, Brad Lachman and Diane Lewis will executive produce. Bill Bracken will co-executive produce.

The third season of This Is Us is set to premiere Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 PM.