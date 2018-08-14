As This Is Us goes to Vietnam to chronicle Jack’s time during the war, we will meet his brother. Michael Angarano (I’m Dying Up Here) is set to recur on the upcoming third season of the acclaimed NBC drama series, playing Nicky, Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) brother.

Series creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline last month that the series will be “diving heavy” into patriarch Jack’s experience in Vietnam in Season 3. To help with the accurate portrayal of the war, This Is Us in June brought in renowned Vietnam journalist and author Tim O’Brien (The Things They Carried) as consultant.

Nicky was introduced on This Is Us in a flashback scene with Jack when both were children. We got a glimpse of adult Nicky in a group photo of US servicemen from Vietnam where he was alongside Jack as it was revealed that Nicky had been killed in the war,

In the final seconds of the This Is Us Season 2 finale, Kevin (Justin Hartley), along with his new girlfriend Zoe, were on a flight to Vietnam to find out more about his father’s time there.

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

Angarano stars as Eddie Zeidel in the Jim Carrey-produced series I’m Dying Up Here on Showtime. He can also be seen in Jennifer Morrison’s feature film directorial debut, Sun Dogs alongside Melissa Benoist, Allison Janney and Ed O’Neill on Netflix. Angarano also stars in Sam Boyd’s In A Relationship opposite Emma Roberts. He is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

This Is Us Season 3 premieres Tuesday, September 25 at 9 PM on NBC.