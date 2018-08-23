No big surprise here, but it appears Kevin (Justin Hartley) will seeing more of Zoe in the upcoming third season of NBC’s acclaimed drama series This Is Us. Melanie Liburd, who guest-starred in the season 2 finale, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Zoe was seen in a flash-forward that revealed Zoe (aka Beth’s cousin) to be Kevin’s new girlfriend.

As series creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline last month, the series will be “diving heavy” into patriarch Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) experience in Vietnam in Season 3. To help with the accurate portrayal of the war, This Is Us in June brought in renowned Vietnam journalist and author Tim O’Brien (The Things They Carried) as consultant.

In the final seconds of the This Is Us Season 2 finale, Kevin (Hartley), along with his new girlfriend Zoe, were on a flight to Vietnam to find out more about his father’s time there.

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

This Is Us Season 3 premieres Tuesday, September 25 at 9 PM on NBC.