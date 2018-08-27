Deja is here to stay. Lyric Ross, who was introduced in Season 2 of This Is Us as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3 of the praised NBC family drama.

Ross plays Deja, the Pearsons’ newest addition from the foster care system. She made her debut in the third episode of the second season, titled Déjà Vu. Ross appeared in half of Season 2’s 18 episodes. That included a standalone episode focused on Deja’s backstory, and the Season 2 finale whose series of cliffhangers included Deja smashing foster dad Randall’s car.

Ross is the second new series regular on This Is Us for Season 3, joining Melanie Liburd, who was introduced in the Season 2 finale as Beth Pearson’s cousin Zoe. Coincidentally, Zoe and Deja shared a sweet scene of bonding in the closer.

As series creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline last month, This Is Us will be “diving heavy” into patriarch Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) experience in Vietnam in Season 3.

This Is Us, produced by 20th Century Fox TV, stars Mandy Moore, Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

Ross was nominated for a 2018 Teen Choice Award in the category of Choice Breakout TV Star for her portrayal of Deja in Season 2. Her previous TV credits include USA’s Sirens and NBC’s Chicago Fire. Feature credits include the indie film Rogers Park and the upcoming Canal Street, where she portrays the daughter of a Chicago prosecutor, played by Mekhi Phifer. Ross is repped by Gray Talent Group.

This Is Us Season 3 premieres Tuesday, September 25 at 9 PM on NBC.