Sony Classics’ The Wife with Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce topped out a group of newcomer limited releases that mostly did decent numbers this weekend.

The 2017 Toronto debut by Björn Runge grossed $111,137 in four New York and Los Angeles locations in the three-day estimate, averaging $27,784. Sundance breakout We The Animals by Jeremiah Zagar from The Orchard also had a nice launch, playing three theaters in New York and L.A., for $66,261 and a $22,087 per theater average.

Ethan Hawke had two films out this weekend, one in which he stars and another he directed. Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate’s Juliet, Naked with Hawke, Rose Byrne and Chris O’Dowd launched in four theaters, grossing $60,922, averaging $15,230. Sundance Selects opened Hawke’s Blaze, which he co-wrote and directed, in three locations exclusively in Austin, TX over the weekend. The Sundance premiere grossed $45,342, averaging slightly lower than Juliet, Naked at $15,114.

Music Box Films, meanwhile, opened Emmanuel Finkiel’s French-language, Memoir Of War with two runs, grossing $10,710 ($5,355 PTA). Oscilloscope added one run for Madeline’s Madeline in its second frame, grossing $19,450 ($9,725 PTA) in the three-day estimate.

FilmRise expanded The Miseducation Of Cameron Post with Chloë Moretz in its third weekend, taking in $138K in 72 theaters ($1,917 PTA). Sony Classics jumped The Puzzle in its fourth weekend, grossing nearly $218K ($2,018 PTA).

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate’s Blindspotting crossed $4M in its cume, while A24’s Eighth Grade is now over $11.6M Neon’s Three Identical Twins went over $10.5M marking its second month in theaters, while Focus Features’ Won’t You Be My Neighbor? edged over $22M.

NEW RELEASES

Blaze (Sundance Selects) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $45,342, Average $15,114

Juliet, Naked (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $60,922, Average $15,230

Memoir Of War (Music Box Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $10,710, Average $5,355

We The Animals (The Orchard) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $66,261, Average $22,087

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $111,137, Average $27,784

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Madeline’s Madeline (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $19,450, Average $9,725, Cume $46,273

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise) Week 3 [72 Theaters] Weekend $138,000, Average $1,917, Cume $404,676

The Captain (Music Box Films) Week 4 [10 Theaters] Weekend $14,880, Average $1,488, Cume $61,512

Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [108 Theaters] Weekend $217,986, Average $2,018, Cume $733,605

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 4 [27 Theaters] Weekend $42,082, Average $1,559, Cume $253,979

Blindspotting (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgagte) Week 5 [47 Theaters] Weekend $110,000, Average $2,340, Cume $4,023,007

McQueen (Bleecker Street) Week 5 [95 Theaters] Weekend $111,346, Average $1,172, Cume $979,061

Dark Money (PBS Distribution) Week 6 [10 Theaters] Weekend $10,305, Average $1,031, Cume $164,047

Eighth Grade (A24) Week 6 [542 Theaters] Weekend $740,000, Average $1,365, Cume $11,643,543

Gauguin: Voyage To Tahiti (Cohen Media Group) Week 6 [3 Theaters] Weekend $2,531, Average $844, Cume $200,157

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna) Week 7 [143 Theaters] Weekend $246,500, Average $1,724, Cume $16,290,485

Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Week 8 [93 Theaters] Weekend $81,092, Average $872, Cume $5,702,120

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 8 [276 Theaters] Weekend $498,400, Average $1,806, Cume $10,563,806

Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 11 [12 Theaters] Weekend $3,877, Average $323, Cume $2,375,279

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features) Wee 11 [206 Theaters] Weekend $220,000, Average $1,068, Cume $22,082,000

American Animals (The Orchard/MoviePass Ventures) Week 12 [5 Theaters] Weekend $6,978, Average $1,396, Cume $2,847,098