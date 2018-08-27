Sons of Anarchy and Outsiders alum Ryan Hurst has joined AMC’s The Walking Dead in a recurring role for the upcoming ninth season.

He will play Beta, a key member of The Whisperers, which is led Alpha (Samantha Morton). He joins another recent recurring cast addition, Cassidy McClincy, who plays Lydia.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead has been the number one drama on television among adults 18-49 for the last six seasons. The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse and Denise Huth.

Hurst is probably best known for his role as ‘Harry ‘Opie’ Winston on FX’s Sons of Anarchy, and he also starred as Li’l Foster Farrell on WGN America’s Outsiders. AMC would not immediately confirm Hurst’s casting on The Walking Dead when contacted by Deadline early Monday morning.

Hurst, who is recurring on Amazon’s Bosch, is repped by UTA and Piper Kaniecki Marks.