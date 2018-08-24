Cassady McClincy (Love, Simon) is joining the Season 9 cast of AMC’s The Walking Dead in a key recurring role, Deadline has confirmed. She’ll play Lydia, daughter of the Whisperers’ leader Alpha (Samantha Morton).

In the comics, Lydia gets involved romantically with Carl Grimes after she defects from her mother’s group to fight alongside the survivors. But the TV storyline is unclear following Carl’s (Chandler Riggs) shocking death last season. In the comics, the Whisperers are a mysterious group of survivors who disguise themselves with roamer skin to blend in and not get noticed, and in the series are formidable adversaries of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his allies. The recent casting of Morton as Alpha confirms the Whisperers arrival in Season 9.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead has been the number one drama on television among adults 18-49 for the last six seasons. The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse and Denise Huth.

McClincy most recently appeared on the big screen as Jackie in Love, Simon. Her TV credits include a recent recurring on Hulu’s Castle Rock and guest spots in Ozark, Lore and and Good Behavior among others.

McClincy’s casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.