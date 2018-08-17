The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will move from NBC’s Studio 6-B at 30 Rock to Central Park on Sept. 13. The late-night talk show will partner with T-Mobile for the first-for-late-night television fan event and show from the New York City landmark.

Fallon announced the first-of-its-kind partnership which will include the show and a T-Mobile nationwide sweepstakes to send fans to New York for the special event which will include creative content, surprise celebrity guests and T-mobile’s on-brand magenta.

“This collaboration represents the ultimate partnership through massive content collaboration and influencer talent, combining a cutting-edge, disruptor brand like T-Mobile with two of the most iconic names in late-night, Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “We’re bringing T-Mobile customers and our audiences at home the unrivaled experience that only the scale of NBCUniversal can offer by tapping into the comedic genius of Jimmy Fallon.”

Weeks leading up to the special episode, T-Mobile stores will offer fans opportunities to win tickets New York City to attend the special event and airing of the show. Fans everywhere will be able to join in the fun with unique social content, along with more special surprises to be revealed in the coming weeks.