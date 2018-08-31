National Geographic will proceed with a third season of its Emmy-nominated series, The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, one of the Fox-owned cable network’s top-rated shows.

The future of the popular series came into question in May in the wake of a report in which eight women came forward to accuse the Oscar-winning actor of inappropriate behavior. None of the allegations pertained to Freeman’s work on The Story of God.

Nevertheless, Nat Geo at the time paused pre-production on Season 3, which had been greenlighted in January, with its parent company Fox launching an investigation.

“The results of this investigation revealed no incidents of concern during any of our work with Mr. Freeman,” Nat Geo said today in a statement to Deadline. “We have now made the decision to move forward with the production of season three of The Story of God. This series has expanded our understanding of religion and culture around the world and has touched many of our fans, and along with Morgan and the team at Revelations Entertainment, we look forward to resuming pre-production this September. As a company, we take all issues of harassment very seriously and we’re confidently assured by the results of the investigation. The new season will premiere globally on National Geographic Channels in 2019.”

The third season of the series will again follow Freeman on an international journey as he discovers the power of religion and how it touches all of our lives. Freeman will travel to some of the world’s holiest sites and speak with religious leaders, scientists, historians and archaeologists to try to shed light on questions about the puzzle of the divine laws. Each episode will focus on a different topic about the divine to help shed light on the questions that inspired mankind.

In the first two seasons, Freeman traveled to Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall, India’s Bodhi Tree, Mayan temples in Guatemala, the pyramids of Egypt, New Mexico to observe ancient Navajo rituals and the banks of the Ganges River.

As part of the series’ Season 3 renewal, National Geographic also signed an exclusive first-look partnership deal with Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment to expand the series franchise by developing more nonfiction content.

The news of The Story Of God‘s third season going forward was revealed earlier today by Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks, in an internal memo.

Here is Nat Geo’s full statement: