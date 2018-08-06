Former The Fosters lead Danny Nucci is set for a key recurring role on ABC’s straight-to-series light crime drama The Rookie, starring and executive produced by Castle alum Nathan Fillion.

Written by former Castle executive producer/co-showrunner Alexi Hawley, The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Nucci will play Detective Sanford Motta, a tough major assault crimes detective in the station.

In addition to Fillion, the series stars Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Nucci was most recently seen as a series regular on Freeform’s The Fosters. His feature work credits include Titanic, The Rock, American Cousins, World Trade Center, Homage, Alive, Roosters, Wishin’ and Hopin and That Old Feeling. Nucci is repped by TalentWorks, Trademark Talent and the Mark S Temple Law Corporation.

The Rookie hails from Mark Gordon/Entertainment One and ABC Studios. Hawley also executive produces with Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Studios.

The Rookie premieres Tuesday, October 16 at 10 PM on ABC.