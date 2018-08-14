According to the new teaser trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s forthcoming anthology series The Romanoffs, it is possible for anyone and everyone to be a descendant of the famed Russian royal family.

Amazon’s first anthology series comes from the Emmy Award-winning Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner and features eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the titular royal family. Set in seven countries around the globe, The Romanoffs was shot on location in Europe, the Americas, and the Far East. Each story brings us to a new location and introduces us to a new cast of players claiming they are a Romanoff.

Weiner, who created, written, directed and executive produced the series, reunites with some familiar faces from Mad Men‘s Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce including Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jay R. Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

The first episode titled “The Violet Hour’ stars Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin and the second story, “The Royal We,” starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle. Both will premiere on Oct. 12 with new episodes following weekly.

The robust ensemble also includes Academy Award-nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Academy Award-nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Grammy Award-winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Mike Doyle (Odd Mom Out), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated Paul Reiser (Red Oaks), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Ben Miles (Collateral), Mary Kay Place (Big Love), Griffin Dunne (Imposters), Ron Livingston (The Conjuring), Jon Tenney (Hand of God), Clea DuVall (Veep), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill), Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Juan Pablo Castañeda (The Debt of Maximillian), Emily Rudd (Electric Dreams), Adèle Anderson (Company Business), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Hera Hilmar (Two Birds), Michael O’Neill (Dallas Buyers Club) and David Sutcliffe (Gilmore Girls).

Semi Chellas serves as Executive Producer and writer with Kriss Turner Towner, Blake McCormick and Kathy Ciric on board as Co-Executive Producers. Consulting Producers/Writers are Andre Jacquemetton and Maria Jacquemetton.