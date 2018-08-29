A couple of weeks ago, Amazon Prime Video dropped a trailer for its first anthology series The Romanoffs, from Emmy-winning Mad Men mastermind Matthew Weiner. Now the streaming service has released a handful of photos from the first two episodes along with a lineup and episode descriptions for the series’ run that begins in October.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Weiner, The Romanoffs will feature eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the titular Russian royal family. Set in seven countries worldwide, The Romanoffs was shot on location in three continents collaborating with local productions and creative talent across Europe, the Americas and Asia. Each story takes place in a new location with a new cast.

The four photos (one above and three below) come from the episodes “The Violet Hour” with Aaron Eckhart and Marthe Keller, as well as “The Royal We” with Corey Stoll and Kerry Bishe. The episodes will roll out on a weekly basis starting October 12 with “The Violet Hour” and “The Royal We.”

Check out the first-look photos below as well as the episode lineup which features a synopsis and details about the cast:

Episode lineup

“The Violet Hour” — Premieres on Friday, October 12

Set in Paris, an ancestral home holds the key to a family’s future.

Starring Aaron Eckhart, Marthe Keller, Inès Melab and Louise Bourgoin in “The Violet Hour.”

“The Royal We” — Premieres on Friday, October 12

With their marriage in a rut, a couple finds their own temptations.

Starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishé, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle in “The Royal We.”

“House of Special Purpose” – Premieres on Friday, October 19

A movie star and a director go head to head in a battle over what is real.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Mike Doyle and Paul Reiser in “House of Special Purpose.”

“Expectation” – Premieres on Friday, October 26

Over a single day in New York City a woman is confronted with every lie she ever told.

Starring Amanda Peet, John Slattery, Emily Rudd, Jon Tenney, Mary Kay Place, and Michael O’Neill in “Expectation.”

“Bright and High Circle” – Premieres on Friday, November 2

A trusted friend under suspicion tests the loyalties of a tightly-knit community.

Starring Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, Andrew Rannells, Cara Buono and Nicole Ari Parker in “Bright and High Circle.”

“Panorama” – Premieres on Friday, November 9

In Mexico City, an idealistic reporter falls in love with his mysterious subject.

Starring Juan Pablo Castañeda, Radha Mitchell and Griffin Dunne in “Panorama.”

“End of the Line” – Premieres on Friday, November 16

On a trip abroad to pursue their legacy, a couple faces destruction.

Starring Kathryn Hahn, Jay R. Ferguson, Annet Mahendru and Clea Duvall in “End of the Line.”

“The One That Holds Everything” – Premieres on Friday, November 23

In a story that circles the globe, a man tries to escape a family curse.

Starring Hugh Skinner, Adèle Anderson, Hera Hilmar, Ben Miles and JJ Feild in “The One That Holds Everything.”