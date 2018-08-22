Former Nurse Jackie star Dominic Fumusa is set for a key recurring role in the upcoming The Purge series for USA Network.

Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.

Fumusa will play Pete the Cop, a keen eyed, no bullshit, ex-military and ex-cop with a mysterious past and a dry sense of humor. He’s extremely connected and respected by the community, and has his finger on the pulse of the city.

The Purge is written and executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco and led by Jason Blum. Additionally, the entire team behind the franchise ‎are on board to executive produce: Michael Bay with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner and Sebastien K. Lemercier. Thomas Kelly serves as executive producer/showrunner of the series. Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the premiere episode.

Fumusa is best known for his portrayal of Kevin Peyton opposite Edie Falco on Nurse Jackie. He has guest starred and/or recurred on numerous television shows including Goliath, Homeland, Taken, Blindspot and Elementary to name a few. In addition to The Purge, Fumusa will next be seen in the feature Torture Report.

The Purge premieres September 4 at 10/9c on USA Network.