Jessica Miesel (The Resident) has joined the recurring cast of upcoming The Purge series for USA Network. Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night. Miesel will play Alison, who dreams of a corner office and promotion. Miesel can be seen in STXfilms’ upcoming feature The Best of Enemies, starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. She also recurs as Nurse Jessica Moore on The Resident which is going into its second season on Fox. Miesel is repped by LINK Entertainment and J Pervis Talent Agency.

The Alienist’s Robert Wisdom has booked a recurring role on ABC’s new legal drama The Fix, from Marcia Clark, Liz Craft, Sarah Fain, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios. Co-written by Clark, The Fix centers on Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice. Wisdom will play Buck Neal, an investigator who works closely with Ezra Wolf (Scott Cohen). Wisdom was most recently seen as Cyrus Montrose on TNT’s criticially praised The Alienist opposite Daniel Bruehl, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans. He recently wrapped Motherless Brooklyn opposite Willem Defoe and Ed Norton and appeared in Beast of Burden opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Grace Gummer. His recurring roles include HBO’s Ballers and Netflix’s Flaked. Wisdom is repped by Buchwald and LINK Entertainment.