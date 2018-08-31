20th Century Fox has dropped the red-band trailer for franchise reset The Predator ahead of the genre film’s premiere at the start of the Midnight Madness section Thursday at the Toronto Film Festival.

Connoisseurs of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger original will see some familiar DNA. But director and co-writer Shane Black has taken things in a decidedly Shane Black direction, based on the trailer and footage shown last month at Comic-Con. That means more of everything — more quippy dialogue, more gore, more explosions and more F-bombs. The main reason the trailer earned the red band, in fact, appears to be the promiscuous use of the f-word.

“They’re large, they’re fast, and f*cking you up’s their idea of tourism,” cracks a gimlet-eyed Sterling K. Brown. The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn.

The franchise reinvention, which hits theaters September 14, focuses on the new group of stronger, smarter and deadlier alien hunters. (Although, as the trailer shows, they also have Lethal Weapon-style screws loose.)

When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. Fans of military action, with rocket-launchers, armored transports and the like, will be in heaven.

The first Predator took in more than $98 million in worldwide box office. The biggest subsequent entry was the crossover Alien Vs. Predator in 2004, which took in $172.5 million worldwide. The Predator is the first installment since 2010.

Check out the trailer above.