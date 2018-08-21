New York-based York Films has come aboard to co-produce Millennium Media’s The Outpost, the Rod Lurie-directed Afghanistan war thriller based on the 2013 bestseller by CNN’s Jake Tapper. Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Milo Gibson and Orlando Bloom are already set to star in the pic, which is now set to begin shooting next month in Bulgaria.

Adapted by The Fighter scribes Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, the movie chronicles the true story of a small team of U.S. soldiers who battled a force of more than 400 Taliban fighters in northeastern Afghanistan in 2009 during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Cory Hardrict co-stars, and Kwame Patterson (The Oath, and Lurie’s TNT pilot Monsters of God) has also joined the cast.

Paul Merryman, Tamasy, Marc Frydman, Lurie, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger are producers. York Films’ John Kalafatis, Tommy Vlahopoulos and Joanna Kalafatis join Johnson, Tapper, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Les Weldon, Matt O’Toole, Yariv Lerner, Rob Van Norden and Boaz Davidson as executive producers.

