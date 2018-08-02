There was a lot of love and bookending for the end of The Originals (0.3/1) last night as The Vampire Diaries spinoff closed out five seasons with a bit of bite.

Matching its ratings result among adults 18-49 of last week, the New Orleans-set supernatural show pulled off the increasingly rare feat of being even with its last season finale of June 23 last year in the key demo. Also, at least in fast affiliates so far, The Originals series and Season 5 “When The Saints Go Marching In” finale had a small bump up in viewership from its July 25 show and its Season 4 close with 870,000 watching last night. Last week saw the Julie Plec EP’d series draw 850,000 viewers and the season finale of last summer had 800,000.

Otherwise, like so many primetime summer nights, Wednesday was similar to last Wednesday. Yes, unlike last week when Fox was the winner, the NBC airing up a tenth World of Dance (1.1/5) and the even Reverie (0.4/2) topped the night in the demo. But once again, ABC was all encores and CBS’ Big Brother (1.5/6), which was the same as its July 25 show, was the top rated and, with 5.57 million viewers, most watched show of the night. The Comcast-owned net won the night in total audience with 4.23 million tuning in.

On another mid-week primetime full of Gordon Ramsay, an original MasterChef (0.9/5) was down a tenth and followed by a 24 Hours To Hell and Back (0.7/3) repeat. Before The Originals called it a day on the CW, Burden of Proof (0.2/1) was also the same as its July 25 show.

Tonight sees things get a big rougher on the Big 4 as NBC soft starts the new NFL season with the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens facing off in the Hall Of Fame Game – of course, football belongs to Fox this season so this match-up is more ghosting than predictive.