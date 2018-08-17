Can’t wait for Thanksgiving turkey, fixings and dinner-table flare-ups over Washington’s latest folly? This might tide you over: A teaser trailer for The Oath, starring writer-director Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish in a comedy that reimagines the holiday family film for the era of political tribalism.

From the producers of Get Out and BlacKkKlansman, The Oath stars Barinholtz and Haddish as a progressive couple – he’s high-strung, she’s more level-headed – who are appalled at the latest insult from the Oval Office: All Americans are being asked to sign a loyalty oath by the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday indeed.

“I’m not going to ruin Thanksgiving,” Barinholtz’s Chris pledges. Quick cut to him screaming at his family tablemates, “You are Nazis!”

Here’s the logline: As the Thanksgiving deadline to sign approaches, the combination of sparring relatives, Chris’s own agitation and the unexpected arrival of two government agents (John Cho and Billy Magnussen) sends an already tense holiday dinner gathering completely off the rails.

Before it’s all over, there will be a knife fight, a gun, a taser and a very freaked out Haddish.

Producers are Barinholtz, David Stassen, Andrew C. Robinson, Sean McKittrick and Raymond Mansfield, with exec producers Edward H. Hamm Jr., Haddish and Kristen Murtha.

Co-starring with Barinholtz and Haddish are Nora Dunn, Chris Ellis, Jon Barinholtz, Meredith Hagner, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen and John Cho.

The Oath hits theaters, via Roadside Attractions, on Oct. 12. Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.