The Oath, the Roadside Attractions holiday comedy directed by and starring Ike Barinholtz and co-starring Tiffany Haddish, will have its world premiere at this year’s Los Angeles Film Festival.

The film will screen September 25 at ArcLight Hollywood and was one of four gala screenings unveiled today by LAFF along with the El Capitan climb documentary Free Solo, Rupert Everett’s The Happy Prince and Eva Vives’ All About Nina.

The Oath, a dark comedy about politics mixing with a family Thanksgiving hits theaters October 12. Nora Dunn, Chris Ellis, Jon Barinholtz, Meredith Hagner, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen and John Cho co-star.

A teaser was released last week.

This marks the first year Film Independent’s LAFF will take place in the fall — it runs September 20-28 — as part of a plan to get in the mix of a heated fall festival season that includes Telluride, Venice, Toronto and New York. The L.A. fest had been held in June.

This year’s opening-night film is Andrew Slater’s music documentary Echo in the Canyon.

The festival also said today that its lineup will include a special screening of Tom Volf’s documentary Maria by Callas</em, and took the wraps off its Buzz Section which features the likes of Peter Bogdanovich’s North American premiere of The Great Buster: A Celebration, Mélanie Laurent’s Galveston and Paul Lieberstein’s Song of Back and Neck.