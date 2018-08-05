FilmRise’s The Miseducation Of Cameron Post bowed to solid numbers in two New York locations over the weekend, grossing $53K. Directed by Desiree Akhavan and starring Chloë Grace Moretz, the Sundance Film Festival dramatic prize-winner averaged $26,500. Well Go USA opened Korean action-fantasy Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days in 48 theaters, taking in $329K for a $6,854 average, while A24 teen drama Never Goin’ Back came up short with a $10,044 launch from two runs. The company’s fellow teen feature, Eighth Grade, however, went over a thousand theaters in its fourth outing, taking in $2.87M in the three-day. Last weekend’s per theater average topper, Scotty And The Secret History of Hollywood from Greenwich Entertainment, opened New York and added locations in L.A. in its second frame, grossing $43,259 ($8,652 average). Sony Pictures Classics added runs for Marc Turtletaub’s Puzzle in its second weekend, grossing $128,598 for an $8K average, while Music Box’s The Captain played an extra location, taking in just over $6K from its two runs. Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate’s Blindspotting shed some runs in its third weekend, bringing its cume to $3.17M. Annapurna’s Sorry To Bother You took in $810K bringing its cume within striking distance of $15M. Neon’s Three Identical Strangers had another seven figure outing, while Won’t You Be My Neighbor crossed $21M. And forty weeks into release, Menemsha Films’ 1945 crossed $800K.

NEW RELEASES

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days (Well Go USA) NEW [48 Theaters] Weekend $329,000, Average $6,854, Cume $439,000 (Wed. open)



The Atomic Cafe (1982 Re-release) (Kino Lorber) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,600, Cume $8,149 (Wed. open)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $53,000, Average $26,500

Never Goin’ Back (A24) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $10,044, Average $5,022, Cume $439,000 (Wed. open)

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Captain (Music Box Films) Week 2 [2 Theater] Weekend $6,016, Average $3,008, Cume $18,829

Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $128,598, Average $8,037, Cume $225,936

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $43,259, Average $8,652, Cume $80,234

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Blindspotting (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgagte) Week 3 [523 Theaters] Weekend $660,000, Average $1,262, Cume $3,172,486

Far From The Tree (Sundance Selects) Week 3 [13 Theaters] Weekend $26,664, Average $2,051, Cume $72,876

McQueen (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [34 Theaters] Weekend $181,664, Average $5,343, Cume $491,073

Dark Money (PBS Distribution) Week 4 [15 Theater] Weekend $26,525, Average $1,768, Cume $94,148

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot (Amazon Studios) Week 4 [177 Theaters] Weekend $147,972, Average $836, Cume $1,208,980

Eighth Grade (A24) Week 4 [1,084 Theaters] Weekend $2,870,000, Average $2,648, Cume $6,581,474

Gauguin: Voyage To Tahiti (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [7 Theaters] Weekend $13,793, Average $1,970, Cume $164,214

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna) Week 5 [404 Theaters] Weekend $810,000, Average $2,005, Cume $14,916,602

Whitney (Roadside Attractions/Miramax) Week 5 [27 Theaters] Weekend $19,500, Average $722, Cume $2,947,451

Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [169 Theaters] Weekend $266,701, Average $1,578, Cume $5,194,317

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 6 [405 Theaters] Weekend $1,053,890, Average $2,602, Cume $8,479,819

The King (Oscilloscope) Week 7 [24 Theaters] Weekend $16,525, Average $689, Cume $236,550

Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 9 [33 Theaters] Weekend $14,132, Average $428, Cume $2,354,880

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features) Wee 9 [284 Theaters] Weekend $495,000, Average $1,750, Cume $21,032,000

American Animals (The Orchard/MoviePass Ventures) Week 10 [8 Theaters] Weekend $5,065, Average $633, Cume $2,820,018

1945 (Menemsha Films) Week 40 [10 Theaters] Weekend $12,074, Average $1,208, Cume $802,087