Refresh for latest…: There are milestones and action aplenty at the global and international box office this weekend which are again led by Warner Bros/Gravity Pictures’ The Meg. The prehistoric shark kept moviegoers biting for another $67M in 55 markets to increase the overseas catch to $230.4M and the worldwide haul to $314.1M through Sunday.

Paramount But before we dive further in with The Meg, let’s look at some of the other major thresholds crossed this session. Paramount Pictures/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout has topped $500M globally in its 4th weekend with some great holds. Right now, Tom Cruise’s 6th run as Ethan Hunt is pacing 17% ahead of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation internationally. And that’s with Italy and China still on deck.

Also sailing past a big mile-marker, Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation broke the $400M barrier globally. Helping get there, China this weekend gave HT3 the 2nd biggest debut for a Hollywood animated movie in 2018. The threequel also topped the Middle Kingdom lifetime of HT2 in just two days.

Universal’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is still hitting high notes in the UK where it has become the No. 2 film of 2018 and Universal’s 3rd biggest title ever. The sequel further trouped past $200M overseas and $300M global in the frame.

Universal and Amblin are also cashing in more dino dollars as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ices Frozen’s overseas gross to become the No. 11 release ever offshore. Japan has now stomped on $65.9M and the total international cume is $878.2M for $1,289.9M worldwide.

Ti Gong Turning back to the giant shark in the room, The Meg stayed sharp at No. 1 in 21 holdover markets and was tops in eight of the 13 new openers. China had a super tight grip, dropping 39% to move up to No. 2 for the weekend with a $117.2M cume through Sunday. The action pic is pleasing local audiences, and while it’s running 2nd to fantasy comedy The Island, other recent local pics have been a mixed bag as last week’s iPartment crashed hard and this week’s titles found little traction.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros’ domestic champ, Crazy Rich Asians, is on a very staggered offshore release pattern, bowing in just six smaller markets this session.

