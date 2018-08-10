Warner Bros.’ big shark movie The Meg starring Jason Statham swallowed a surprising $4M last night at showtimes that started 7PM. That’s a figure on par with the Thursday nights of 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation which went on to do $55.5M, and Warner Bros./Legendary’s Kong: Skull Island which boomed a $3.7M preview, before overindexing to an unexpected $61M.

Tracking has The Meg bound for No. 1 with a low-to-mid $20M take at 4,118 theaters (the second widest release for August after Suicide Squad‘s 4,255), but there’s a good chance based on last night’s previews plus presales that the movie will blow away its forecasts and that middling 51% Rotten Tomatoes score since it’s the only fresh glitzy Hollywood wide release on the marquee this weekend. The Meg’s Thursday blows away the Thursday night previews of other Hollywood co-productions built primarily for growing Asian cinema markets, read Skyscraper ($1.95M, $24.9M opening) and Pacific Rim Uprising ($2.35M, $28M opening). The Meg also eats up the last shark pic that hit the big screen, Sony’s The Shallows from two summers ago which did a $1.3M Thursday and $16.8M weekend. Already on Fandango, The Meg is tearing past the advance ticket sales of Pacific Rim Uprising and The Shallows. This is not the first shark movie for Warner Bros. Remember Renny Harlin’s 1999 Deep Blue Sea? That opened to $19.1M, finaled at $73.6M stateside, and $164.6M global off a $60M production cost that was 54% cheaper than Meg‘s.

Meg, directed by Jon Turteltaub is largely financed by China Gravity, which is releasing the pic in the Middle Kingdom. Warner Bros. has a 40% exposure on the production that reportedly costs a net of $130M.

Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout is expected to file a third weekend in the low $20Ms. The movie was the top pic on Thursday among regular releases with an estimated $3.3M and a two-week running total of $142M. Disney’s family title Christoper Robin after an estimated first week of $37.5M, is expected to ease -45% in weekend 2 with $13.5M.

Focus Features

Also opening this weekend in roughly 1,500 theaters is Focus Features’ Spike Lee comedy-drama Blackkklansman about a Colorado Springs African American who together with a fellow Caucasian cop infiltrated the local KKK chapter in 1979, even duping the white supremacist org’s leader David Duke. Tracking has been in the $9M-$10M range. Critics love the 2 hour 15 minute running time title at 98% certified fresh. The pic’s release date was timed to the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville, VA violent Unite the Right rally. The pic made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sony’s Screen Gems has the horror pic Slender Man which took in $1M off previews that started at 7PM in 2,109 locations. The horror pic about a small group of friends in Massachusetts who set out to prove that the legendary boogeyman doesn’t exist, until one of them goes missing, is expected to file in the high single digits. Critics, who can be a horror film’s best friend sending genre titles to lofty B.O. openings off high RT scores, weren’t friends with Slender Man at 11% Rotten.

LD

LD Entertainment has the Ken Marino-directed PG rated comedy Dog Days about a group of Angelinos whose lives intertwine due to their dogs. It opened Wednesday making $635K with another $405K yesterday for a two-day take of $1M at 2,255 theaters. Pic earned an A- CinemaScore and drew 58% females, 42% males, with 62% over 25. Of those moviegoers who turned up, 54% said they went because it’s a movie about dogs. Pic stars Thomas Lennon, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens, Rob Corddry among many others.