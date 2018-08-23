With the season 3 tagline “Fight For The World You Want”, it seems fitting that the new trailer for The Man in High Castle is set to Lxandra’s cover of U2’s “In the Name Of Love” (the first time it’s been covered commercially) as the new season brings forth flashes of a new America and a percolating political resistance.

As seen in the new trailer, Season 3 is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video Oct. teases footage of “a new America” and explores themes of hope and heroism as the Reich seeks to unlock access to the multiverse and interdimensional domination.

Based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man in the High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. This third season based in part on two chapters of an uncompleted sequel to his 1962 book that Dick worked on. Eric Overmyer serves as showrunner for the new season of the Emmy-winning series which stars Alexa Davalos, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Joel De La Fuente, Brennan Brown, Bella Heathcote, Chelah Horsdal, Jason O’Mara, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Rufus Sewell. The series was developed by Frank Spotnitz with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Isa Dick Hackett, and Daniel Percival serving as executive producers.