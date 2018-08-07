Frances Turner (The Gifted) is set as a series regular and Clé Bennett (Homeland) and Rich Ting (NCIS: Los Angeles) have booked recurring roles on the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning drama series The Man in the High Castle.

Developed by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files) based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man in the High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II.

Turner will play Bell Mallory. Bell has escaped from a Nazi concentration camp into the Japanese Pacific States, where she meets Elijah (Bennett), a militant Black nationalist. Together the couple become members of a cell in the BCR, an urban guerrilla movement dedicated to the liberation of African-Americans. Ting will play Captain Iijima, a driven, ambitious young detective in the Kempeitai and Kido’s close deputy.

Season four will go into production later this year ahead of its season three debut October 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

The series stars Alexa Davalos (Mob City), Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars), DJ Qualls (Z Nation), Joel De La Fuente (Hemlock Grove), Brennan Brown (Focus), Bella Heathcote (The Neon Demon) Chelah Horsdal (You Me Her) and Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) with Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Revenge) and Rufus Sewell (Victoria).

Ridley Scott (The Martian), David W. Zucker (The Good Wife), Richard Heus (Ugly Betty), Isa Dick Hackett (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Daniel Percival (Banished) and David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) serve as executive producers for season four. Percival and Scarpa are co-showrunners for season four.

Turner currently recurs as Paula Turner on Fox’s The Gifted. She most recently starred in the ABC drama pilot The Finest, from CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey, Robin Roberts, Regina King and ABC Studios. Turner also guest-starred on Quantico and Blue Bloods and previously appeared on Time After Time, Lethal Weapon and Powerless, among others. She’s repped by Headline Talent Agency and managed by TGTalent.

Bennett can currently be seen in season 7 of Showtime’s Homeland and also appears on The Tick. His upcoming projects include a starring turn in the Roger Avery directed feature, Lucky Day. He’s repped by Noble Caplan Abrams in Toronto and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Ting is known for his recurring role as Keith Jenloe on NCIS: Los Angeles and next will be seen as Bolo in the upcoming Cinemax series Warrior. Ting is repped by Pantheon Talent and Avalon Management.