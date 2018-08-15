EXCLUSIVE: Upstart PR company The Lede has added talent publicists Alexandra Crotin, Marisa Martins, Kate Rosen and Chelsea Thomas to its roster. They bring with them a collective list of high-profile actor, actress, musician, model, author and comedian clients. Crotin and Martins will be based in the New York office. Rosen and Thomas will be based out of the Los Angeles office.

The Lede Company was formed in June by former 42West vets Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson and Sarah Levinson Rothman. Christine Su came with them, and they recently added as partner and Head of the Music Department Dvora Englefield.

Crotin’s clients include Common, Anthony Mackie, Kiernan Shipka, Michael Imperioli, Piper Perabo, Adria Arjona, Margarita Levieva, Anupam Kher, Andre Holland, Hannah Bronfman and Bojana Novakovic. She will also continue working with Emma Stone, Alessandro Nivola and Stephen Moyer alongside co-CEO O’Sullivan Wasson. Crotin began her career in 2008 at 42West in the Los Angeles office and moved to the New York headquarters in 2012.

Martins’ clients include Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Baldwin, Gwendoline Christie, Huda Kattan, Cleo Wade, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Gary Owen, Ester Dean, Autumn Chiklis and Karla Souza. She will also continue working with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas alongside Englefield as well as Penelope Cruz alongside co-CEO Silverman. Martins began her career at 42West in 2007.

Rosen’s clients include Jaden and Willow Smith, Nicole Richie, Leighton Meester, Bella Thorne, Jessie J, Cleo Wade, Jaime Alexander, Adria Arjona, Bojana Novakovic, Levin Rambin, Linnea Berthelsen and Luna Blaise. She will also continue working on Charlize Theron, Ellen Pompeo, Evan Rachel Wood, Gael Garcia Bernal, Jean Imbert, Johnny Knoxville, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Nia Long, Oscar Isaac, Pharrell Williams, Piper Perabo, Queen Latifah, and Riley Keough alongside Silverman, as well as Ali Larter and Nathalie Emmanuel alongside O’Sullivan Wasson. Rosen began as Silverman’s assistant at 42West in 2006.

Thomas’ clients include Hannah Bronfman, Molly Sims, Kiernan Shipka, Luna Blaise, and Gary Owen. She will also continue working on Reese Witherspoon, David Spade, Whitney Cummings, and Chris Messina alongside O’Sullivan Wasson and Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, alongside Englefield. Thomas began as O’Sullivan’s assistant at 42West in 2010.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that these talented women have joined The Lede Company,” says The Lede Company partners in a joint statement. “Their work ethic, strategic insights, and industry savvy are unmatched, and we are so lucky to have them on our team.”