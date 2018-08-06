Nothing frustrates TV fans more than when a favorite show is cancelled with big, unresolved plot points still hanging.

So it is with viewers of Fox’s dystopian dramedy The Last Man On Earth, who saw last season end with the emergence of dozens of survivors from an underground bunker, swelling the small community and creating potential mayhem for the show’s characters.

Series creator Will Forte spoke tonight on what would have happened in Season 5 of the show, presuming it had not been cancelled.

“[These people] went down [into the bunker] when the virus had first started,” Forte said on Vulture‘s Good Ones podcast. “They had some kind of medical expert or scientist who knew, ‘At this certain point, the virus will be dormant. You’ll be safe to get back out,’ and they had reached that point. Then they see a bunch of stragglers — us — and we represent a real threat to them, because they thought [everyone] was dead, so they quarantine us.

“We eventually communicate with them a little bit [and] they get comfortable with us,” he continued. “They look scary but they end up being nice people.”

Forte said one or two famous guest stars would likely have been revealed among the bunker denizens. “And eventually we’d all get comfortable with each other,” Forte said, but allowed that that move would prove fatal. “We are immune to the virus, but we’re carriers. And so we would infect them and they’d die like wildfire,” Forte said. “And then we’re back to just our little group, and maybe one famous [guest star] we could talk into staying around.”

Forte said he felt that Season 5 would be the last, but said he hadn’t really given much thought to an actual series ending. “We don’t know how we were going to end the show,” he said. “We would have found something that would have been fitting for the audience.”