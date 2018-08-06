Showtime has been developing a new incarnation of The L Word, a sequel of the network’s influential 2000s series.

Showtime president of programming Gary Levine was cautious when asked about the status of the project. “There are a lot of revivals out there,” he said during Showtime’s TCA executive session. “We are working hard not to repeat ourselves. If we end up with a show that has something new to say, we will be excited to proceed.”

The follow-up series, which has been in the works at Showtime for about an year, is aimed at reflecting how members of that community’s relationships, their lives, and experiences have evolved and what has changed (and what hasn’t) since the show’s inception.

In November, Marja-Lewis Ryan was tapped as executive producer and showrunner. Mothership series creator Ilene Chaiken also is executive producing, along with Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, who all starred in the premium network’s original series.

The original The L Word revolved around a group of lesbians in West Hollywood and their friends, family and lovers. Hailed as the first drama series to focus on lesbian characters who are complex and open about their sexuality, it ran on the network from 2004-09 and spawned a reality spinoff, The Real L Word. Beals, Moennig and Hailey are expected to appear on the new series as their original characters as a point of connection from the prior series to the new one.