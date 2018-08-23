A filmed performance of the Tony-winning Lincoln Center Theater production of The King and I, currently on stage in London’s West End, will screen in cinemas globally for two nights only. The debut of The King And I: From The Palladium is set for Friday, Nov. 29.

The filmed performance, starring Tony winners Kelli O’Hara and Ruthie Ann Miles and Tony nominee Ken Watanabe, will receive an encore presentation in the U.S. only on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The performance was filmed at the London Palladium and will be released by Trafalgar Releasing.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein revival, directed by Bartlett Sher, opened on Broadway in 2015 for a 16 month run at The Lincoln Center Theater, which was followed by a U.S. tour. The show transferred to the London Palladium in June this year, with the three original Broadway lead actors reprising their roles. That production is ongoing.

Said Sher: “I’m delighted that the worldwide cinema release will now give a greater number of people the opportunity to enjoy this production of which we are all so proud.”

Miles recently returned to the show for the first time since the tragic Brooklyn car crash that took the life of her 5-year-old daughter and the loss of her unborn baby last March.