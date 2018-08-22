It’s going to be a magical holiday season in New York — literally. Coming off their successful magic spectaculars “Witness The Impossible”, “Live on Broadway” and “Turn of the Century”, The Illusionists are set to bring their newest show “Magic of the Holidays” to Broadway’s Marquis Theatre in New York from Nov. 23 through Dec. 30.

Produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and Kilburn Live, this year’s show will include The Grand Illusionist” Darcy Oake, “The Futurist” Adam Trent, “The Deductionist” Colin Cloud, “The Manipulator” Shin Lim, “The Sorceress” Chloe Crawford, and the hi-tech neon and LED dance group Light Balance. The family-friendly event will include more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle.

If you want a preview of “Magic of the Holidays”, members of The Illusionists are set to perform tonight on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

The Illusionists have had record-breaking engagements all around the world including London’s West End and on tour around the U.S. and Canada. Tickets for “Magic of the Holidays” go on sale at ticketmaster.com on Oct. 29.