Nikki Toscano has boarded The Hunt, Amazon’s vengeance-driven Nazi hunting series executive produced by Oscar-winning Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele. She will serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside creator David Weil.

Toscano, who is coming off back-to-back overall deals, most recently at 20th Century Fox TV, was approached for multiple overall pacts and show gigs, picking The Hunt as her next project.

The Hunt, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, has a 10-episode straight-to-series order.

Based on an original idea, drawing from real-life events, The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The series is also be executive produced by Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni from Sonar, and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw.

Under her overall deal at 20th TV, Toscano served as co-executive producer on the studio’s Fox drama 24: Legacy. She also wrote and executive produced the Fox drama pilot Behind Enemy Lines, based on the movie of the same name. Toscano previously worked on A&E’s Bates Motel and ABC’s Revenge and created and executive produced the CBS drama pilot Red Zone.

She is repped by UTA, Zero Gravity Management and Patti Felker.