The Hills, the hit MTV reality series that ran on the network for six seasons in the late 2000s, is making a comeback. Members of the original series and Laguna Beach — Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado — were in attendance at the VMAs. But where were Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad, and Kristin Cavallari?

Nonetheless, MTV announced The Hills: New Beginnings which will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills will be back for a new beginning with a 2019 premiere.

Shutterstock

Hints of a revival had been in the air for a while. The network aired the Orange County, CA-based series, a spinoff of its reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, from 2006 to its series finale in July 2010.

Conrad hosted a The Hills reunion special in 2016 but it’s unclear whether she will be part of the revival. Cavallari among other cast members including the now-married Montag and Pratt have said they’d be in for a new incarnation of the series.

MTV has certainly seen success with its reality series revivals (in the U.S. and abroad), most recently its Jersey Shore spinoff, which was cable’s top-rated series in adults 18-34 for Season 1 and returns for Season 2 on Thursday. Its offshoot Floribama Shore returned for Season 2 in July and scored a series-high with nearly 1 million total viewers, up 34% over its Season 1 average.

The Hills: New Beginnings is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.