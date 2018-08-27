Netflix has set Friday, October 12 for the launch of The Haunting of Hill House and released some first-look photos.

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House hails from genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Ouija: Origin of Evil, Oculus, Hush), Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV. It explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti star, along with Lulu Wilson, McKenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Violet McGraw and Julian Hilliard.

The Haunting of Hill House is created, directed and executive produced by Flanagan. Trevor Macy serves as executive producer alongside Flanagan. Meredith Averill acts as co-showrunner and executive producer. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also executive produce.

Check out the photos above and below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix