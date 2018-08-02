The Nicolas Pesce-directed remake of The Grudge has hit a speed bump. Taka lchise, the producer of the original Japanese Grudge franchise titled Ju-on, has filed a breach of contract suit saying that Good Universe refused to allow him to produce.

The claim, which was filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 30, says that Good Universe acquired the right to develop the next installment of The Grudge on the condition Ichise be given a producer credit and paid an agreed upon fee. The suit claims that despite the contract, Good Universe has not given Ichise a producer credit. The suit can be read here.

Ichise produced the original Japanese horror Ju-on in 2002, which led to a Japanese and English-speaking franchise. Ichise served as a producer on both. In 2004, the first American version starring Sarah Michelle Gellar was released which was followed by two more. The forthcoming reboot is based on the 2004 version which was an adaptation of the 2002 original. Written by Pesce and Buhler, the film stars Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver, Betty Gilpin, William Sadler, and Frankie Faison. The Grudge is slated for Aug. 16, 2019 release.