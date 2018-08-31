The first trailer for Season 2 of ABC’s acclaimed medical drama The Good Doctor has been released, showcasing the introduction of Lisa Edelstein, who is joining as recurring character Dr. Blaize.

The Good Doctor is built around Shaun Murphy (played by Freddie Highmore), a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome. His integration into San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital at the instigation of mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) is one of the key focuses of the series.

Edelstein will be in the Season 2 premiere, reuniting with The Good Doctor creator/executive producer David Shore for the first time since their seven-year tenure together on another hit medical drama, Fox’s House.

On The Good Doctor, from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios, Edelstein will play expert oncologist Dr. Blaize, returned to the hospital after a brief suspension at the request of Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), to help treat his cancer. Dr. Blaize is quite comfortable going toe to toe with Glassman and isn’t afraid to have a little fun while letting him know she calls the shots.

Season 1 of The Good Doctor, the most-watched new drama of last season, ended with Dr. Glassman revealing his cancer diagnosis to Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and facing possible dismissal from the hospital over a medical error by Shaun.

Edelstein played fan favorite Dr. Cuddy on House, which Shore created and executive produced, for seven seasons. She left at the end of her contract, opting not to return for what became House‘s eighth and final season.