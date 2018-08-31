Elena Satine (The Gifted, Revenge) and Australian actor Matt Levett (A Place to Call Home, Devil’s Playground) will star in the indie revenge thriller, Caviar, along with Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea), Toby Leonard Moore (John Wick), Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard), and Rade Serbedzija (Proud Mary). Directed by Joseph Mensch, pic is based on the memoir Career Criminal. Set in a Russian mafia of 90s era Brooklyn, the plot revolves around Misha “Mike” Markovich (Levett), a gifted young stockbroker who gets betrayed by his people and sentenced to six years in prison. When he gets out, his need for vengeance puts him in the crosshairs of Alexander Pushka, Mike’s former mentor and the head of New York’s Russian mob. Mensch and Metin Aksoy cowrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Adam Folk of Bullet Pictures. The film is currently in production in New York City.

Nicky Whelan (Hall Pass, Halloween II) and Ashley Rickards (Awkward) topline indie thriller, The Danger Of Positive Thinking, from director Sam Irvin. It follows a self-help writer (Whelan) and her family who become the target of a troubled girl (Rickards). The pic also co-stars Sierra McCormick (Disney’s A.N.T. Farm), Parker Mack (Ouija: Origin of Evil), Heather Morris (Glee), Jesse Hutch (The Butterfly Effect), and Kourtney Hansen (Nashville). Stargazer Films’ Anthony Del Negro, Zach O’Brien, and Shane O’Brien are the producers of this film.