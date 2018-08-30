Fresh off setting its world premiere slot at the Tellruide Film Festival this weekend that will launch it into awards season comes the official trailer for The Front Runner, the Hugh Jackman and Jason Reitman team-up about Colorado Sen Gary Hart’s 1988 Presidential run. Jackman plays Hart, the presumed Democratic nominee until he was forced to resign when his extramarital affair was exposed.

Sony has set up the pic to open in limited release November 7, expand the next week and go wide on November 21 during the Thanksgiving stretch.

Vera Farmiga as Hart’s wife Lee and JK Simmons as campaign chief Bill Dixon figure prominently in the new trailer, which showcases Hart as a natural politician with a clear field to the nomination (“I’ve never known a guy more talented in untangling politics so anyone can understand — it’s a gift,” Simmons’ Dixon says at one point). But political journalism and tabloid journalism collide when it comes out that Hart is having an affair with Donna Rice (Sara Paxton), a national scandal that will doom his campaign, and his political future. Alfred Molina co-stars.

Matt Bai & Jay Carson & Reitman penned the script based on Bai’s book. Reitman and Helen Estabrook produced via Right of Way Films with Aaron L. Gilbert of BRON Studios.

