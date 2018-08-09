The Fosters alum Hayden Byerly will reprise his role as Jude in an episode of Freeform’s upcoming spinoff Good Trouble.

No details about the storyline, or on which episode Byerly will appear were revealed. Good Trouble‘s producers had hinted earlier that we likely would see Jude and also Brandon from the original series the most in the spinoff as they also will live in Los Angeles. Byerly played Jude in all five seasons of the GLAAD award-winning drama series.

Freeform released a pic of Byerly on set (see above) with cast mates Maia Mitchell (Callie), Cierra Ramirez (Mariana) and Tommy Martinez (Gael). The series is set to premiere in 2019.

Good Trouble will follow Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles.

The Fosters centered on the Foster clan: lesbian couple Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum), who have built a close-knit, loving family with Brandon (David Lambert), Stef’s biological son from a previous marriage; their adopted twins, Mariana (Ramirez) and Jesus (Noah Centineo); and adopted siblings Jude (Byerly) and his half-sister, Callie (Mitchell).

Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg created the spinoff and serve as showrunners. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is director and executive producer of the first episode.