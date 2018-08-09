Kiana Madeira (Sacred Lies) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of the CW’s The Flash in a casting with a twist. Madeira will play Spencer Young (aka Spin), originally a male character in the comics, but producers decided to change it up as a female role for the DC drama.

Madeira’s Spencer Young (aka Spin) is a young aspiring social media influencer who seizes the opportunity to make herself famous when she discovers there is a new hero in Central City. Spin will be introduced in episode #504.

Season 5 finds Barry Allen aka The Flash (Grant Gustin), having dispatched of The Thinker, contemplating his future with his new wife Iris (Candice Patton) and their speedster daughter from the future, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), already grown and a part of their lives.

Based on the DC characters, The Flash is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, showrunner Todd Helbing and Sarah Schechter. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Madeira is coming off a one year commitment to Facebook’s Sacred Lies, playing convicted murderer Angel. Before that, Madeira had guest roles on NBC’s Taken and Syfy’s Dark Matter. She’s repped by TalentWorks and Ambition Talent.