Damnation alum Chasten Harmon and Vannessa Vasquez (East Los High) are set for recurring roles on ABC’s new legal drama The Fix, from Marcia Clark, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios.

Co-written by O.J. Simpson prosecutor Clark, The Fix centers on Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. When the same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder eight years later, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

ABC

Harmon will play Star, daughter of Sevvy (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Vasquez will portray Dia. Details of her character are under wraps.

Clark executive produces with Liz Craft and Sarah Fain.

Harmon most recently wrapped a series-regular role on USA’s Damnation. Her guest roles include CBS’ Braindead and Pure Genius, and she recurred on Elementary. Harmon is repped by Buchwald and Generate.

Vasquez received a Daytime Emmy nom for the lead role of Camila Barrios in Hulu’s East Los High. She also had a lead role ABC’s drama pilot The Mission. Vasquez is repped by Buchwald, DePaz Management and attorney Emily Downs.