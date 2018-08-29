KJ Smith (Dynasty) is set for a recurring role on on ABC’s new legal drama The Fix, from Marcia Clark, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios. Co-written by Clark, The Fix centers on Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice. Clark executive produces with Liz Craft and Sarah Fain. Smith will play Charlie, Ezra’s executive assistant. Smith’s other recent credits include recurring roles on Dynasty and Kevin vs Josh and a lead role on the CW pilot, Skinny Dip, as well as guest roles on Fuller House, Blackish, The Fosters and NCIS: LA. She can next be seen in Tyler Perry’s, A Madea Family Funeral. Smith is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Zero Gravity Management.

Chivonne Michelle (Shaft) has joined the recurring cast of Cinemax’s straight-to-series drama Jett, from Gothika scribe Sebastian Gutierrez. Written by Gutierrez, in Jett, fresh out of prison, world-class thief Daisy ”Jett” Kowalski (Carla Gugino) is forced back into doing what she does best by dangerous and eccentric criminals determined to exploit her skills for their own ends. Michelle will play Violet. No specific character details are being provided beyond the general description that the actors make up the gallery of morally ambivalent two-bit hoods, budding femme fatales and compromised law enforcers surrounding anti-heroine Jett Kowalski (Gugino). Michelle recently wrapped a supporting role in Shaft and has appeared in numerous guest star roles for Comedy Central, Freeform, and NBC. She’s repped by 831 Entertainment.