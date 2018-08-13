Abraham Lim (The Glee Project) is set for a recurring role in a recasting on ABC’s new legal drama The Fix, from Marcia Clark, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios.

Co-written by Clark, The Fix centers on Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

Lim will play Ares, a smart, slick, high-end media consultant who is brought in by Ezra (Scott Cohen) to consult on the upcoming trial. He replaces Alysia Reiner, who was initially cast as the character Eres. The role went in another direction creatively and was recast, I hear.

Clark executive produces with Liz Craft and Sarah Fain.

Lim was a breakout and the first Asian-American on Fox’s The Glee Project. He has since recurred on several series including ABC’s The Catch, FX’s Better Things and Fox’s Grandfathered. His film work includes Gemini, The Circle and Hello, My Name Is Doris. Lim is repped by TalentWorks and Berwick & Kovacik.