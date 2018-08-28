Following a first-look teaser last month, Hulu has released the official trailer for its upcoming original drama series The First starring Oscar winner Sean Penn in his first major TV role, from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

In The First, Penn leads an ensemble cast in the near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.

The First also stars LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Brian Lee Franklin and Oded Fehr. Willimon created, executive produces and serves as showrunner on The First. Jordan Tappis also executive produces for Westward Productions.

Hulu releases all episodes of The First on Friday, September 14, which veers from the streaming platform’s usual strategy of releasing one episode per week, such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.