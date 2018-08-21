Netflix has picked up a second season of Emmy-nominated dark dramedy The End of the F***ing World, based on the award-winning comic series by Charles Forsman.

Adapted by Charlie Covell (Burn Burn Burn) and produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions, The End of the F***ing World is described as a darkly comic road trip tale. It follows James (Alex Lawther, Black Mirror) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden, Penny Dreadful) – a self-proclaimed psychopath and a foul-mouthed rebel fed-up with her boring life. The two teenagers embark on a road trip to find a better life, and escape the impending doom of adulthood. As their chaotic journey unfolds, it becomes apparent that James and Alyssa have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can.

Covell returns to pen Season 2. Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Charlie Covell, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle will executive produce.

The series was co-commissioned by Netflix and Channel 4. Season 2 will premiere globally on Netflix, except in the UK where it will premiere on Channel 4.