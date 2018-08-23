EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has boarded North American sales rights to Toronto-bound thriller The Dig, whose gritty first trailer we can reveal today.

Vikings actor Moe Dunford leads cast in the pic alongside Francis Magee (Game Of Thrones), Emily Taaffe (BBC’s War & Peace), and Lorcan Cranitch (Fortitude).

Dunford plays a man who after being released from prison for a murder he can’t remember committing, winds up forced to help his victim’s father find her body. The Irish Western took home the Best Irish Film award at this year’s Galway Film Festival and will get its North American premiere in Toronto.

Directed by first-time filmmakers Andy and Ryan Tohill, the pic is produced by Brian J. Falconer (Normal People). International sales rights remain open.