The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is headed south for the midterm elections — Florida to be exact.

The Comedy Central series will set up shop at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater for a week of “undesked” shows. Florida is a hotspot for some of 2018’s most important election issues and Noah and company will air nightly starting Monday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11 PM ET/PT.

This is the 15th time The Daily Show has hit the road for a special week of episodes. They recently visited Chicago last year in October and it was the first time they filmed the show without a desk — hence “undesked.”

Noah, Steve Bodow, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the Executive Producers of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as Co-Executive Producer, and David Kibuuka and Zhubin Parang as producers. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.