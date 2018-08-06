The CW has five the DC series on the air, and a high-profile Batwoman pilot set for this coming season. How big can the DC footprint on the network get?

“We have five on the air but we also added a sixth night (of network programming),” the CW president Mark Pedowitz said during the network’s TCA executive session.”Shows do eventually end but we have no plans to end any of them right now. We’ll see where we come out as the season goes on.”

This past season, the CW also had plans to expand the worlds of Riverdale and Supernatural with potential new series. Neither of the spinoffs got on the network for various reasons.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch offshoot of Riverdale, which had been in development at the CW, received an offer the producers, Greg Berlanti, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Warner Bros. TV, could not refuse — a two-season series pickup by Netflix. Pedowitz said today that he recognized how great that offer was and released the project back to them.

“In terms of (new) spinoffs out of Riverdale, I’m waiting to hear what Roberto has in mind. He has something in mind,” Pedowitz said.

He also discussed the reasons behind the CW passing on a second consecutive Supernatural spinoff pilot, Wayward Sisters, indicating that this may be a series that is too closely associated with its two lead characters and hard to turn into a franchise.

This fall, the CW is reclaiming Sunday as a night of network programming to go to six nights a week. Is an expansion to seven nights in the cards?

“It’s too soon. We \have to see how Sunday works out,” Pedowitz said.