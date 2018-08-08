The Crown’s Anna Chancellor and Black Mirror’s Daniel Rigby have joined the second season of British comedy Timewasters after ITV2 recommissioned the series.

Chancellor, who played Lady Rosse in the Netflix royal drama and also recently starred in Trust, and Rigby, who starred in Black Mirror episode The Waldo Moment, are joined in the six-part series by Javone Prince (PhoneShop) and Ellie White (The Windsors).

BAFTA-nominated comedy Timewasters, which is produced by Friday Night Dinner producer Big Talk Productions, follows a group of Londoners who are transported back to the 1950s to play in a jazz band. Original cast members including Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Kadiff Kirwan, Adelayo Adedayo and Samson Kayo.

The second season follows the band as they start a jazz club. Nick discovers that his one true love from the 1920s is alive and well and has a 32 year old son, Lauren is on a roll with more get-rich-quick schemes and the band must save the future of Jazz when Horace inadvertently introduces garage music to a young Ronnie Scott.

The series, which was created by Lawrence Taylor, who also writes alongside Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane. It is directed by George Kane, produced by Jim Poyser and exec produced by Kenton Allen and Victoria Grew. It was commissioned by Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Director of Digital Channels and Acquisitions and Saskia Schuster, ITV’s Comedy Controller.